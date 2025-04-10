The Brief The City of Minneapolis has provided a map of where cannabis dispensaries can be opened. Dispensaries must be at least 300 feet from K-12 schools. The map does not show where businesses for growing or manufacturing can go.



A newly released map shows where cannabis dispensaries can be opened in Minneapolis.

Where can dispensaries open in Minneapolis?

What we know:

Here are the zoning rules where a dispensary can open in Minneapolis:

Cannabis dispensaries must be at least 300 feet from K-12 schools.

Located in an industrial or commercial area that is at least three acres and allows a dispensary.

The map the city provided shows locations that cover three connected acres, and are 300 feet from K-12 schools.

What does the map show?

A map of where cannabis dispensaries can open in Minneapolis. Map supplied by the City of Minneapolis. (Supplied)

What it's showing:

If the parcel on the map is red, blue, or purple, it's zoned properly for a dispensary, according to the city. Those lots are in commercial or industrial areas, and cover three connected acres and allow a dispensary.

Gray parcels don't currently allow dispensaries. The blue areas on the map are buffers around K-12 schools that dispensaries must be 300 feer away from. No dispensaries are allowed in the blue areas, even if it's in a portion of it.

What they're saying:

The city recommends searching for an address on the map to learn more about the location.

It isn't recommended to rely on this map alone for land use verification, the city stated. Call 311 to talk to a planner about current zoning rules.

To see a more detailed version of the map, click here.

What we don't know:

The map does not show where cannabis businesses like growing or manufacturing can go.