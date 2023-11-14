What was that bright light and boom in Bemidji?

A bright light followed by a loud boom in Bemidji Monday night had people wondering what was going on.

The Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received numerous reports of a loud explosion and bright flash in the sky before 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. Reports of people seeing, hearing and feeling the incident came in from southern Beltrami County and adjacent counties, Beltrami County Emergency Management said on Facebook Monday.

"I live a couple miles east of Bemidji, and it rattled my windows and scared the soul out of my dog who was outside and demanded to be let in the house. The lights in the house prevented seeing the flash of light. Law enforcement checked the area as well as power substations and didn't find anything out of the ordinary. There hasn't been any power outages reported," Beltrami County Emergency Management said on Facebook.

Beltrami County Emergency Management initially suspected it was some type of meteor, and then a video sent in from someone in Nymore likely confirmed the agency's suspicions. The video (watch it above), which was captured at about 6:40 p.m., shows a "very bright white/blue flash over the sky. Moments later, a single thunderous boom is heard," Beltrami County Emergency Management said. "This boom rattled windows, shook houses, and was heard across much of southern Beltrami County," the agency stated.

"Based on all the details and now video, it is looking likely this was a meteor," the agency concluded.