What to expect when you start flying again

Air travel is coming back as the TSA says 1.1 million passengers were screened Tuesday.

On the same day last year, only 130,000 were screened.

If you are thinking about flying somewhere again, you’re going to see a few changes.

"For someone who hasn’t stepped foot on a plane since 2019 or early 2020, they’re gonna find some pretty stark differences in what that travel experience is like," said Kyle Potter, of Thrifty Traveler.

When you get to the airport, you’ll likely notice the first difference right away, starting with when you have to check a bag. In many cases, the lines to check luggage are long and it has to do with fewer business travelers.

"A lot of people who were traveling were business travelers and they either had just kind of a roller bag carry-on that they didn’t need to check, or maybe just the briefcase or backpack and that was it," said Potter. "Those people are still at home and the people that are flying today are going to see friends and family or going on a vacation. That means they’re checking, maybe not just one bag, but two bags."

Delta has sped up the process with self-serve baggage tagging kiosks where you print and tag your own bag before taking it to an agent.

Another change is boarding, with many airlines, like Delta, ditching zoned boarding and seating from the back of the plane first.

"It just means fewer passengers are passing each other than they would if you boarded in the same kind of normal, you know, eight to nine boarding zones where people flood in at different areas of the plane," said Potter.

One thing that has not changed is masking. The TSA this week extended its rule requiring facemasks in the airport and on all flights through Sept. 13. There is zero tolerance from the FAA if you don’t comply.

The FAA has especially cracked down on unruly passengers and so have the airlines.

"There is a zero tolerance policy right now in the skies that, if you don’t follow a flight attendant’s instructions, you can get hit with a heavy, heavy fine and possibly even a ban from that airline," Potter said.

It’s all part of the new rules and culture of travel as more people want to fly again.