What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend.
Lake Superior Harvest Festival:
- South 5th Avenue West and Railroad Street, Duluth
- September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10.
This event features a large farmers market that showcases the region's agricultural community and artisanal foods. There will be live music all day, delicious food, art and crafts fair, a renewable energy fair, educational demonstrations, and more!
Minneapolis Greek Festival:
- 3450 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis
- September 9 through September 11
- Free admission
The Minneapolis Greek Festival "Taste of Greece" brings people together to experience Greek food, culture, and faith while supporting philanthropy.
This festival will be a cashless event, and all major credit and debit cards will be accepted. The event is also running a food drive for Joyce Food Shelf. If visitors donate three non-perishable and non-expired food items, they will receive one non-alcoholic beverage to enjoy!
Afton Apple Anniversary Weekend:
- 14421 90th Street South, Hastings
- September 10 and September 11
- $7 orchard admission required
This anniversary celebration will feature live music, a beer tent, hayrides, a petting zoo, and more. The first 200 kids each day will be offered free giveaways.
Inver Grove Heights Days:
- Inver Grove Heights
- September 7 through September 11
- Admission varies depending on the event
This community festival features a city-wide garage sale, a parade, bingo, sports tournaments, a treasure hunt, and more. See the full event schedule here.
Free activities in Minnesota this week
Solidarity Street Gallery: Resilient Generations:
- 925 Payne Avenue, St. Paul,
- September 9 through September 10
- Free admission
Solidarity Street Gallery is an annual arts and cultural festival on St. Paul’s Eastside. This year's festival theme is titled Resilient Generations and is centered around the Southeast Asian Community on the Eastside. Payne Avenue will transform into a lively street fair that features visual art exhibitions in storefronts along the avenue, a market with several vendors, and a main stage that features high-quality performance art.
James J. Hill Days:
- Lake Street, Wayzata
- September 9 through September 11
- Free admission
There's something for everyone at this community festival. The three-day celebration offers fireworks, concerts, beer gardens, a parade, and more. Find the full schedule of events here.
Art Block:
- Eagan
- September 10 through September 25
- Free admission
Eagan's two-week celebration of art begins this week. On September 9, the festivities kick off with a free knitting club. The celebration continues on September 10 with guided sculpture tours and events at the Eagan Art House. Find the full schedule of events here.
Happy Days 2022:
- Ramsey, within The COR (North of Highway 10 near the Ramsey Municipal Center)
- September 10
- Free admission
The Ramsey Happy Days Festival hosts a large selection of family-friendly activities and events during the day. In the evening, the event offers live music and an impressive firework show. Most events are free, thanks to the contributions of several generous sponsors.
Burnsville Festival Fire Muster:
- 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville
- September 8 through September 10
- Free admission, VIP tickets are available
Since the 1980s, this community event has grown into a four-day community festival highlighting the unique qualities of Burnsville. The festival includes a car show, a parade, bingo, fireworks, a classic car show, and more!