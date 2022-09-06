What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)

article

Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Lake Superior Harvest Festival:

South 5th Avenue West and Railroad Street, Duluth

September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10.

This event features a large farmers market that showcases the region's agricultural community and artisanal foods. There will be live music all day, delicious food, art and crafts fair, a renewable energy fair, educational demonstrations, and more!

Minneapolis Greek Festival:

3450 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis

September 9 through September 11

Free admission

The Minneapolis Greek Festival "Taste of Greece" brings people together to experience Greek food, culture, and faith while supporting philanthropy.

This festival will be a cashless event, and all major credit and debit cards will be accepted. The event is also running a food drive for Joyce Food Shelf. If visitors donate three non-perishable and non-expired food items, they will receive one non-alcoholic beverage to enjoy!

Afton Apple Anniversary Weekend:

14421 90th Street South, Hastings

September 10 and September 11

$7 orchard admission required

This anniversary celebration will feature live music, a beer tent, hayrides, a petting zoo, and more. The first 200 kids each day will be offered free giveaways.

Inver Grove Heights Days:

Inver Grove Heights

September 7 through September 11

Admission varies depending on the event

This community festival features a city-wide garage sale, a parade, bingo, sports tournaments, a treasure hunt, and more. See the full event schedule here.

Free activities in Minnesota this week

Solidarity Street Gallery: Resilient Generations:

925 Payne Avenue, St. Paul,

September 9 through September 10

Free admission

Solidarity Street Gallery is an annual arts and cultural festival on St. Paul’s Eastside. This year's festival theme is titled Resilient Generations and is centered around the Southeast Asian Community on the Eastside. Payne Avenue will transform into a lively street fair that features visual art exhibitions in storefronts along the avenue, a market with several vendors, and a main stage that features high-quality performance art.

James J. Hill Days:

Lake Street, Wayzata

September 9 through September 11

Free admission

There's something for everyone at this community festival. The three-day celebration offers fireworks, concerts, beer gardens, a parade, and more. Find the full schedule of events here.

Art Block:

Eagan

September 10 through September 25

Free admission

Eagan's two-week celebration of art begins this week. On September 9, the festivities kick off with a free knitting club. The celebration continues on September 10 with guided sculpture tours and events at the Eagan Art House. Find the full schedule of events here.

Happy Days 2022:

Ramsey, within The COR (North of Highway 10 near the Ramsey Municipal Center)

September 10

Free admission

The Ramsey Happy Days Festival hosts a large selection of family-friendly activities and events during the day. In the evening, the event offers live music and an impressive firework show. Most events are free, thanks to the contributions of several generous sponsors.

Burnsville Festival Fire Muster:

100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville

September 8 through September 10

Free admission, VIP tickets are available

Since the 1980s, this community event has grown into a four-day community festival highlighting the unique qualities of Burnsville. The festival includes a car show, a parade, bingo, fireworks, a classic car show, and more!