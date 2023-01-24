What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

article

Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events.

St. Paul Winter Carnival:

Citywide, St. Paul

January 26 through February 5

Free admission

The 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival begins this week. Experience dozens of free, family-friendly events throughout the city. See snow and ice sculptures, live music, and more at this winter celebration.

Most events take place in downtown St. Paul in and around Rice Park and Landmark Center with some offerings at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Saintly City Cat Show:

Exhibition Hall, RiverCentre, St. Paul

January 28 through January 29

$10 admission, discounted with a Winter Carnival button

The Saintly City Cat Club annually hosts a CFA Championship and Household Pet cat show in conjunction with the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Head to this event to learn more about ethical breeding, cat welfare, and see the crowning of the Household Pet King and Queen.

Jurassic Quest:

Minneapolis Convention Center

January 27 through January 29

Tickets starting at $22

Travel back in time and meet dinosaurs face to face. This world-famous event brings life-size dinosaurs to the Twin Cities. Each dinosaur is meticulously painted and animated for an experience you'll never forget.

Minnesota Reptile Show:

DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington

January 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$10 admission

This show is an opportunity to talk directly to reptile businesses and breeders in your area! There will be thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public. A large variety of supplies including cages, tanks, bedding, toys, and more will also be available for purchase.

Schram Sampler:

AxeBridge Wine Company, Minneapolis

January 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

$35 per person

This 3-for-1 experience will bring the entire Schram Enterprise to the North Loop. This event allows guests to try wine and beer from all three of the Schram locations, without the drive. A ticket includes four wine samples from AxeBridge and Schram Vineyards plus a flight of beer from Schram Haus. There will also be live music and specials on our AxeBridge's new food menu.

2023 Hockey Day Minnesota:

White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake

January 26 through January 29

$20 per person

Hockey history, tradition and culture run deep and are loved by generations of hockey fans throughout White Bear Lake and the surrounding area. Festivities will include outdoor hockey games, live concerts, unique attractions, and more. Net proceeds will benefit the White Bear community and youth hockey.

Lake Chipotle Polar Plunge:

2608 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

January 29 at 10 p.m.

Free admission

Come celebrate the viral landmark, Lake Chipotle, and test your fortitude. A group will gather around closing time at 10 p.m. for a historic and unsanctioned polar plunge.