What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (March 31-April 2)

article

Whether you're on spring break or celebrating the warmer weather, there are plenty of events to attend across the Twin Cities this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival:

With more than 400 beers from 110+ breweries from Minnesota and beyond, attendees have the opportunity to try taproom-only beers and rare limited-release options.

2023 Spring Festival:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

March 31 through April 2

$10 per adult

Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists display and sell their handcrafted works at this festival. This event also includes an hourly gift certificate winner, food and drink options, and free parking.

Immersive Disney Animation:

Lighthouse ArtSpace, Minneapolis

March 27 through June 18

Tickets from $28

Experience your favorite Disney films at this innovative event that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today. See how animators use storyboards to map scenes, discover the real-world locations that inspire the worlds in Disney animated films, and watch your favorite characters come to life.

Eagle Spring Hatch:

National Eagle Center, Wabasha

March 31 through April 2

$12 per adult

Explore the amazing world of eagles and raptors with flying bird shows, exhibits, activities, and brand-new festival experiences all weekend long.

Boombox Agenda:

HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis

April 1 from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Free admission

Backyard Boombox and Dance Agenda are teaming up for this one-night event at Headflyer in the warehouse. Swing by for an evening of tunes, brews, and amazing DJs. Swanky Systems will be providing lighting and lasers for the evening.

Geocaching for Beginners:

Wood Lake Nature Center, Richfield

April 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

$5 per person

Learn the basics of this family-friendly activity that combines high-tech treasure hunts and nature discovery.

Geocaching is a great outdoor recreational activity for all ages and experience levels. Geocaching uses GPS technology to find hide-and-seek containers called "geocaches" or "caches" hidden at specific locations and marked by coordinates.