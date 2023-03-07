What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (March 10-12)

article

Enjoy the snow, savor a taste of spring, and participate in winter sports at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

March 10 through March 12

$12 per adult

See the best showcase of Minnesota bucks all under one roof at this great family event with over 160 exhibitors with 350 antler entries scored and displayed at the show!

Bachman's Farmers Market:

Bachman's, Minneapolis and Maplewood

March 11

Free admission

Warm up inside the greenhouses and shop for seasonal goods at the indoor farmers markets. Enjoy music, food and beverage while stocking up on produce, sweet treats, crafts, and gifts from local farmers, bakers, and artisans.

Fruit Truck Strawberry Tour:

Multiple locations

March 11 and March 12

Approximately 8-9 pound farmer’s box for $30

Truckloads of strawberries are coming to town! Fresh-picked straight from a Florida orchard to bring a little bit of spring to this cold weekend.

Learn to Curl:

Richfield Curling Club, Richfield

March 10 at 6 p.m.

$30 per person

In just two hours, participants will learn to play one of the most exciting up-and-coming winter sports. All equipment is provided. Please wear athletic shoes and comfortable, flexible clothing.

Pilates and Pints:

Fat Pants Brewery, Eden Prairie

March 12 at 1 p.m.

$15 per person

Join Club Pilates for mat pilates at Fat Pants Brewery, Call the studio at 952-479-0844 to book a spot for this 50 minute mat class followed by a cold beverage!

Snowshoer Special:

St. Croix Vineyards, Stillwater

March 10 through March 12

$22 per person for one glass of wine, a Charcuterie box, and snowshoeing

Bring your snowshoes and trek the trail winding through the vineyards. Warm up with a cup of hot mulled wine and some tasty snacks inside the rustic winery.