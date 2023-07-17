What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (July 21-23)

Celebrate local cities, catch a car show, or learn about sharks at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Minneapolis, MN

July 19 through July 22

Free admission

Celebrate the city of Minneapolis with local food and activities for the whole family. This event also includes the state's largest nighttime parade on Wednesday and one of the top five firework displays in the country on Saturday. Full event list here.

Rivertown Days Festival

Downtown Hastings, MN

July 21 through July 23

Tickets $15 presale and $20 at the gate

Head to this festival to see 25 live bands, a massive carnival, an arts and crafts fair, and a car show. Over 75 artists will sell their art, goods, and food. The carnival offers games, rides, and fair food.

Street Machine Nationals

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

July 21 through July 23

$13 per person for a day pass

This car show features street machines, hot rods, street trucks, and custom vehicles from across the country. In addition to the cars, the Performance Marketplace will showcase products and services from industry leaders, many offering special show pricing.

SNT Cocktail, Art, and Music Pop-Up

Glass House, Minneapolis

July 20 through July 21

Tickets starting at $30

The SNT lounges offer premiere access to music, food, art, cocktails, and more curated by a wide range of emerging artists, designers, and businesses that showcase Minnesota’s rich, diverse cultures. The first two SNT events are taking place this weekend. Food will be provided by Bougie Waffles and a craft cocktail menu curated by Glass House and MN4MN will be featured at this event. Both evenings feature artist installations by Arianne Zager and Women artisans from Kenya.

Summer of Sharks

Mall of America, Bloomington

July 6 through August 31

Admission starting at $24.99

Learn more about sharks at this summer event at Sea Life inside the Mall of America. Catch a daily shark talk, explore the 500,000-gallon Shark Cove, and explore the shark activity zone. Complete a shark spotter worksheet for a reward!

‘Mo’ Better Blues’ (1990)

Walker Cinema, Minneapolis

July 19 through July 21 at 7 p.m.

$15 per person, free admission for students on Friday

The Hanif Abdurraqib’s Black VHS Experience is showing Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues (1990) starring Denzel Washington as a Brooklyn jazz musician. Come experience this throwback movie showing with your friends and family!