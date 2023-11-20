Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 24-26)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9

Making plans for Thanksgiving weekend

The Bucket List Mom joined FOX 9 to talk about things to do with your family over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

European Christmas Market:

  • 240 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul
  • Nov. 24-26
  • Free admission

Shop for handmade European crafts and unique gifts from local vendors, experience new attractions in Santa's Village, watch live entertainment and snack on European-inspired dishes.

Holiday in Hopkins:

  • Various locations, Hopkins
  • Nov. 25
  • Free admission

This local event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Head to the Arts Center to participate in the gingerbread contest or ugly sweater contest. Bring a non-perishable food donation for ICA in return for a s’mores kit to use around one of the bonfires. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus, ornament decorating, face painting, balloon artists, and end the night with the Hopkins Elks lighting the Christmas tree.

50th & France Tree Lighting:

  • 50th & France, Edina
  • Nov. 25
  • Free admission

Shop, dine, and watch the tree lighting at this event. With activities beginning at 11 a.m. there is fun for the whole family throughout the day. Meet Anna and Elsa, take a trolley ride, see Santa, and more! Tree lighting begins at 5:15 p.m.

Friendsgiving with Good For Gary:

Grab your friends and head to this event for a night of live music. A full bar will be available for purchase. Grab a bite at one of Stillwater's local restaurants ahead of the event as there will be no food on-site.

Free State Park Day:

  • All Minnesota State Parks
  • Nov. 24
  • Free admission

Stop by one of Minnesota's many parks for a day of free outdoor fun. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

GLOW Holiday Festival opens in St. Paul

GLOW Holiday Festival is back at CHS Field in St. Paul. The outdoor, walk-through event will take guests through over a million lights, from tunnels to selfie plaza, enchanted forest a giant snowy slide and the tremendous tree. New this year, they’ve added a zipline. It is an extra cost but takes guests across center field for a birds-eye view of the event. Food and beverage stations are sprinkled throughout the festival grounds, and will be serving up holiday goodies, snacks, hot chocolate, cider, liquor, beer, and wine. GLOW will run through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. There are a few evenings the event will be closed so check their online schedule before attending.