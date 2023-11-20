What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 24-26)

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

European Christmas Market:

240 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul

Nov. 24-26

Free admission

Shop for handmade European crafts and unique gifts from local vendors, experience new attractions in Santa's Village, watch live entertainment and snack on European-inspired dishes.

Various locations, Hopkins

Nov. 25

Free admission

This local event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Head to the Arts Center to participate in the gingerbread contest or ugly sweater contest. Bring a non-perishable food donation for ICA in return for a s’mores kit to use around one of the bonfires. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus, ornament decorating, face painting, balloon artists, and end the night with the Hopkins Elks lighting the Christmas tree.

50th & France, Edina

Nov. 25

Free admission

Shop, dine, and watch the tree lighting at this event. With activities beginning at 11 a.m. there is fun for the whole family throughout the day. Meet Anna and Elsa, take a trolley ride, see Santa, and more! Tree lighting begins at 5:15 p.m.

Friendsgiving with Good For Gary:

JX Event Venue, Stillwater

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $10

Grab your friends and head to this event for a night of live music. A full bar will be available for purchase. Grab a bite at one of Stillwater's local restaurants ahead of the event as there will be no food on-site.

All Minnesota State Parks

Nov. 24

Free admission

Stop by one of Minnesota's many parks for a day of free outdoor fun. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.