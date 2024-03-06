Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 8-10)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9

Spring Flower Show at the Arb

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is ready to open their spring flower show. Garden Guy Dale K. takes a look at what's in bloom.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - See spring flowers, solve a murder, or attend a superhero-themed drag show at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Spring Flower Show:

Head to the Arboretum for a vibrant spring kick-off. Learn about the Arb's special collections, unique history and beautiful gardens at this event.

Rosemount HS Art and Craft Fair:

  • Rosemount High School, Rosemount
  • March 9
  • Free admission

Shop over 100 vendors at this arts and crafts fair.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show:

  • DoubleTree by Hilton St. Paul East, St. Paul
  • March 9
  • Sales closed for this weekend. Tickets for future dates here.

Check out this event for an amazing murder mystery show paired with a plated dinner. A cash-only cash bar available as well. Performers are dressed just like everyone else, adding to the mystery. At the end of the show, prizes are awarded to the guest who solves the crime.

Marvel vs. DC Drag Brunch:

Pay tribute to comic books and geek out at this unique drag show hosted by Sasha Cassadine. Costumes are encouraged.

Spring Fling Craft Fair:

  • Blaine City Hall, Blaine
  • March 9
  • Free admission

Shop local craft and unique vendors at this event.