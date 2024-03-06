What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 8-10)

See spring flowers, solve a murder, or attend a superhero-themed drag show at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Spring Flower Show:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

March 6-10

Tickets for non-members start at $15

Head to the Arboretum for a vibrant spring kick-off. Learn about the Arb's special collections, unique history and beautiful gardens at this event.

Rosemount HS Art and Craft Fair:

Rosemount High School, Rosemount

March 9

Free admission

Shop over 100 vendors at this arts and crafts fair.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show:

DoubleTree by Hilton St. Paul East, St. Paul

March 9

Sales closed for this weekend. Tickets for future dates here.

Check out this event for an amazing murder mystery show paired with a plated dinner. A cash-only cash bar available as well. Performers are dressed just like everyone else, adding to the mystery. At the end of the show, prizes are awarded to the guest who solves the crime.

Marvel vs. DC Drag Brunch:

Crave, Minneapolis

March 10

Tickets start at $18

Pay tribute to comic books and geek out at this unique drag show hosted by Sasha Cassadine. Costumes are encouraged.

Spring Fling Craft Fair:

Blaine City Hall, Blaine

March 9

Free admission

Shop local craft and unique vendors at this event.