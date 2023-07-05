What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 7-July 9)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tons of summer events can be found throughout Minnesota this weekend including a rodeo, llama races and local bar crawl.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Summer 'Haus' Party
- Bauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis
- July 8
- Free entry
Bauhaus is partnering with Eklipse Production to create a festival-style atmosphere with mesmerizing sound and lighting complete with a lineup of talented local DJs. Enjoy the wide selection of seltzers and brews offered by Bauhaus.
The Stillwater Bar Crawl
- Various locations, Stillwater
- July 8 beginning at 4 p.m.
- $25 per ticket
This self-guided bar crawl kicks off at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Drinks specials will be offered at participating bars and restaurants. The Freight House and Portside are both hosting after-parties with special guest DJs.
Unicorn and Llama Races
- Canterbury Park, Shakopee
- July 9
- $8 per ticket
Head to Canterbury Park for a day filled with family fun, races, and llamas! In between the horse races there will be pony rides, kids crafts, face painting, and arcade games.
Hamel Rodeo
- Corcoran Lions Park, Corcoran
- July 6 through July 9
- $25 per person
This rodeo has fun for the whole family! Free pony rides for kids, stick horse races, and a calf scramble are all offered for little ones. Events at the rodeo include barrel racing, tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, and more.
Art at St. Kate's
- St. Catherine University Grounds, St. Paul
- July 6 through July 9
- $25 per person
This art fair takes place on the triangular green space at Cleveland and Randolph Avenues on the Saint Paul campus of St. Catherine University. Art at St. Kate’s features work by 100 juried artists who create and sell fine crafts including clay, fiber, glass, leather, jewelry, mixed media, as well as fine arts including painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.