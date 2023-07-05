What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 7-July 9)

article

Tons of summer events can be found throughout Minnesota this weekend including a rodeo, llama races and local bar crawl.

Bauhaus Brew Labs, Minneapolis

July 8

Free entry

Bauhaus is partnering with Eklipse Production to create a festival-style atmosphere with mesmerizing sound and lighting complete with a lineup of talented local DJs. Enjoy the wide selection of seltzers and brews offered by Bauhaus.

The Stillwater Bar Crawl

Various locations, Stillwater

July 8 beginning at 4 p.m.

$25 per ticket

This self-guided bar crawl kicks off at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Drinks specials will be offered at participating bars and restaurants. The Freight House and Portside are both hosting after-parties with special guest DJs.

Unicorn and Llama Races

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

July 9

$8 per ticket

Head to Canterbury Park for a day filled with family fun, races, and llamas! In between the horse races there will be pony rides, kids crafts, face painting, and arcade games.

Hamel Rodeo

Corcoran Lions Park, Corcoran

July 6 through July 9

$25 per person

This rodeo has fun for the whole family! Free pony rides for kids, stick horse races, and a calf scramble are all offered for little ones. Events at the rodeo include barrel racing, tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, and more.

Art at St. Kate's

St. Catherine University Grounds, St. Paul

July 6 through July 9

$25 per person

This art fair takes place on the triangular green space at Cleveland and Randolph Avenues on the Saint Paul campus of St. Catherine University. Art at St. Kate’s features work by 100 juried artists who create and sell fine crafts including clay, fiber, glass, leather, jewelry, mixed media, as well as fine arts including painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.