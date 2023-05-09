Western Wisconsin crash kills 1, injures another

article

A two-vehicle crash in Polk County, Wisconsin, left one driver dead and another injured Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 and Clark Road around 11:11 a.m. in Dresser, Wisconsin.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a pickup truck was on Clark Road and pulled into the path of a car traveling northbound on Highway 35.

The driver of the vehicle on Highway 35 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.