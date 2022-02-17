Watch Live on Fox 9: Vikings introduce head coach Kevin O'Connell at 4 p.m.

article

The Minnesota Vikings are introducing new head coach Kevin O'Connell on Thursday at a 4 p.m. news conference at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and you can watch it live on fox9.com.

Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue and Dawn Mitchell will host the news conference, joined by Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Gabe Henderson, and Tatum Everett of the Vikings Entertainment Network. After the conclusion of O'Connell's news conference, Fox 9 will have exclusive interviews with Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and Vikings' owners Mark and Zgyi Wilf.

O’Connell, 36, comes to the Vikings after helping lead the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. O’Connell has been the offensive coordinator for Sean McVay the last two seasons. He was in L.A. on Wednesday as the Rams celebrated their Super Bowl victory, while the Vikings made his hire official.

O’Connell will replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired on Jan. 10 after the Vikings finished the 2021 season 8-9 and missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and third time in four seasons. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, but won just two playoff games.

The Vikings also held in-person interviews with Rams' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and New York Giants' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but ultimately decided O'Connell was the best fit for the organization moving forward.

Before the Super Bowl, O'Connell was asked about moving on from the Rams after the season and becoming a head coach when it was learned he was a favorite to come to Minnesota.

"First and foremost I’m feeling incredibly humbled for the opportunity that’s going to be ahead of me. But at the same time, I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the process of coming here to learning all about our coaches here, our players here, everybody in the support staff," O’Connell said. "What’s been put together here from a culture standpoint and just the human beings that you encounter every single day, it makes this place very special. It’s something that I’ve really tried to embrace and absorb, because it’s something I’d love to try to re-create. What it does is it allows the best of each and every person in the building to come out."

The Vikings also announced Thursday nine additions to O'Connell's first coaching staff with the Vikings.

O'Connell was officially announced as the 10th head coach in Vikings' history on Wednesday. In late January, the Vikings' ownership group hired Adofo-Mensah to replace Rick Spielman in the front office.