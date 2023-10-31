Watch: Kitten rescued after getting stuck in car dashboard trying to escape new owner

A cat, who may have been trying to escape from its new ower, ended up getting stuck in the car dashboard.

Authorities in Australia released the footage of first responders rescuing the feline.

The Fire and Rescue NSW said the kitten was being driven home for the first time by its new owner when the cat "made a run for it, scampering behind the dashboard where it got stuck".

Firefighters had to carefully take apart the dashboard of the Holden sedan to rescue the kitten.

The kitten was uninjured.

The kitten – now named "Dashi" as a result of its ordeal – was returned safely to its thankful owner, according to Storyful.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.