Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
9
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County

Watch: First responders use plasma cutter to free dog stuck in tire

By Chris Williams
Published  March 24, 2024 5:31pm CDT
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Firefighters and police free dog stuck in tire with plasma cutters

Firefighters and police in Franklin Township, New Jersey, rescued a dog that got its head stuck in a tire on March 21. (Credit: Franklin Township Police Department via Storyful)

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. - New Jersey first responders had the task of freeing a dog that got its head stuck in a tire. 

The incident happened on March 21, 

Firefighters said they tried to pull the dog, named Daisy, from the rim of an old tire but had failed. Instead, one of them had their own plasma cutter and used that. 

RELATED: Most expensive, affordable cities to own a pet: Rover report

"Special shout out to our Lt. Brandon Volpe who, with the help of the first responders on scene, used his personal plasma cutter to free Daisy from the rim. Daisy was not injured and is doing well!" Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Body cam video from Franklin Township Police Department showed the team of first responders rescuing Daisy.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

.