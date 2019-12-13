Walz seeks outside experts to review Dept. of Human Services

article

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says his administration is launching a competitive search for an outside firm to review the state Department of Human Services and recommend whether the massive agency should be restructured.

This year, $106 million in payment errors have been uncovered after widespread mismanagement at the agency.

“As Governor, it is my responsibility to ensure that Minnesotans receive the services they need in an efficient, accountable manner,” Governor Walz said in a press release. “As my Administration surfaces issues at the Department of Human Services that have been going on for years, we must dig deeper to find the root of these problems. That is why we need an outside expert to take an independent look at DHS and recommend whether breaking up the agency would improve efficiency, increase accountability, and better serve Minnesotans.”