Walz hosts COVID-19 roundtable after Trump halts stimulus talks

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to respond Wednesday to President Donald Trump’s decision to shut down talks over a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

Walz is facilitating a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning at the Minnesota Department of Revenue with Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19.

Trump said Tuesday he was halting talks with Democrats over a new economic aid package until after the Nov. 3 election. He later tweeted that he would sign a standalone bill that includes just the stimulus checks.