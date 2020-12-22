Walz defends Minnesota's rollout of COVID vaccines; nearly 3,000 vaccinated

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Walz defends Minnesota's rollout of COVID vaccines; nearly 3,000 vaccinated

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9
article

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 03: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press on June 3, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's governor and public health officials are defending the state's rollout of coronavirus vaccines as the process creeps forward.

Only 2,999 people have been vaccinated as of Monday, after the state got 46,800 doses by last Friday.

Walz defends Minnesota’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines

Minnesota's governor and public health officials are defending the state's rollout of coronavirus vaccines as the process creeps forward.

"I would much rather get this right than get this rushed," Walz said, citing the complex distribution process that relies on hundreds of hospitals, health care providers and pharmacies around the state.

"I’m delighted," infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann added to Walz's assessment of the rollout, noting that health officials initially thought vaccinations wouldn't even start until this week. "I think it’s a wonderful holiday gift that we’ve gotten this far." 

Minnesota AG sues businesses that violated executive order

A Lakeville bar is among the businesses who openly bucked the Governor's closure order for restaurants.

Health officials said it could be a week before they start publishing data about vaccines on their data website -- even though several other states are already doing so.

Minnesota expects 250,000 vaccines by end of 2020

Minnesota expects to have received 250,000 vaccines by the end of the year, Walz said, a total that includes shots from Pfizer and Moderna. 

The rough breakdown of December 2020 vaccines received/expected is: 

Last week: 46,800 (Pfizer) 
This week: 33,150 (Pfizer), 94,800 (Moderna) 
Next week: 42,900 (Pfizer), 32,900 (Moderna)

But given the lag between vaccines arriving and being administered, it appears likely that the total number of people getting a shot by Dec. 31 will be much lower.

Walz isn't planning changes to closure order soon

Walz said he plans to keep his order closing thousands of businesses in place at least through Jan. 10, when it's currently set to end.

"We’re looking to make sure a few days does constitute a pattern," Walz said when I asked why he's not easing his closure order given three weeks of improving case and hospitalization numbers. 

The governor has banned indoor dining, capped fitness center capacity at 25 percent, and stopped youth sports games.

Attorney General Keith Ellison has sued 10 bar, restaurant and gym owners who have defied Walz's closure order this month.
 