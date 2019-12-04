Walmart to no longer sell Water Gremlin products

article

Walmart will no longer be stocking Water Gremlin products on its shelves, according to a Water Gremlin official. This comes after a temporary shutdown at the White Bear Township, Minnesota manufacturing facility in October due to lead safety concerns.

The plant, which makes lead fishing sinkers and battery terminals, closed for a week because 24 children of workers had high lead levels in their blood. Health officials say workers were unknowingly bringing home lead dust from the plant.

While the plant has since reopened, it appears Walmart decided to end future orders with the company.

“Walmart recently elected to suspend its orders from Water Gremlin," said Carl Dubois, vice president of international manufacturing at Water Gremlin in a statement. "While we are disappointed about this development, we are hopeful that we can earn back Walmart’s business as the positive impacts of our multiple workplace hygiene protocol changes implemented throughout 2019 are realized.”

The Water Gremlin is now following new guidelines for workplace safety and filing regular compliance reports with the court.