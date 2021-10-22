Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray after deadly bacteria detected

Walmart is recalling an essential oil-infused aromatherapy room spray after tests conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the spray contained a rare and dangerous bacteria.

The company is recalling approximately 3,900 bottles of Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil room spray in six different scents.

The CDC tested a version of the product and determined that it contained a deadly bacteria known as Burkholderia pseudomallei which can cause melioidosis, a bacterial infection that can affect both people and animals.

The CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S., including two deaths. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia and included a child fatality, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

The room spray was sold at roughly 55 Walmart locations nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. "Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy," is printed on the label.

Melioidosis is typically found in tropical climates, including Southeast Asia, and is frequently reported in other parts of Central Asia.

As there are several types of melioidosis, infections can range from mild to serious. Less severe symptoms can involve fever, abscesses and sores while more severe infections can lead to seizures and infection in the central nervous system or brain.

The disease is difficult to diagnose because it is rare and can infect any organ and may be mistaken for other diseases, including tuberculosis or pneumonia.

The CDC is advising consumers to stop using the room spray immediately and to not open the bottle or attempt to throw them away.

"Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store," the CDC advised.

Consumers who have used the spray should also wash sheets or linens that may have been sprayed with the product immediately and wipe down counters and surfaces that may have been exposed to the spray, according to the CDC.

Read the list of the following recalled scents and their product numbers here:

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Customers who return their products to Walmart will receive a $20 Walmart gift card upon return, according to the retailer.