Walmart releases 2022 Top Toy List to kick off holiday shopping season
Christmas is months away and it’s understandable if you haven’t started thinking that far ahead. But Walmart is helping shoppers with a little early holiday gift planning if you're in the market for cool toys.
Walmart released its list of the top toys for 2022 featuring some of the top options with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25.
Some of the top toys rolling out this holiday season are highlighted by major brands including LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, and Magic Mixies.
"We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year," Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver."
For those who want to get a head start on Christmas shopping, Walmart’s Top Toy List is available to buy now or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.
Here’s Walmart’s full toy list in specific categories.
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List
Top Toys Under $25
- Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes (styles may vary) $2.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- L.O.L Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets $9.94
- Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Ct $9.97 - coming soon
- Pokemon Mew & Mewtwo Figure Pack $15.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- MinnARK Foam Axe Toss Set $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- 12" Squishmallows Fuzzmallows $16.94 - Walmart Exclusive
- Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur $16.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Pop It! Pro Game $19.82
- Connect 4 Spin Game $21.92
- LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ Puppy $24.97
- Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars $19.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Purse Pets, Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Disney Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Set $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive
Need for Speed
- Hot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set $29.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks RC Unstoppable Tiger Shark $49.97
- Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0 $69.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Razor MX350 Motorcross Electric Dirt Rocket $298.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Jurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad $59.00
- Frozen 2 Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00
- Segway C9 Folding Electric Scooter $198.00
- Razor Pocket Mod Petite 12V Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter $249.00
- Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Ride-On $398.00
- Spiderman EZ Red Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00 – Walmart Exclusive
Video game gifts
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PlayStation $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pokemon Violet $59.88
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $69.00
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con Controllers $299.00
- Xbox Daystrike Camo Wireless Controller $64.00
- Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - White $69.00
- Xbox Series S 512GB Console $299.00
- XBX Sonic Frontiers $59.88
Playdate picks
- Rainbow High Costume Dolls $37.44 – Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie DreamCamper Vehicle Playset $89.00
- L.O.L. Surprise! Extreme Surprise $129.00
- 6V Bumper Cars $129.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster $41.88 (Rollback)
- Barbie® Little DreamHouse™ by Little People® $49.97
- Little Live Pets Mama Surprise $64.00
- furReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony $84.00
- Magic Mixies Rainbow Crystal Ball $76.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Play Day 3-in-1 Sports Set $59.00
Fan-favorite finds
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack $28.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Spark. Create. Imagine. CoComelon School Bus Ride-on $34.98 – Walmart Exclusive
- Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll $34.97
- LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit $50.00
- Gabby's Dollhouse, Purrfect Dollhouse $68.00
- LEGO Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport $44.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Jurassic Park RealFX Baby Blue $69.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Play House $89.00
- Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset $99.00
- POP Marvel: DC Holiday Gingerbread 4pk $47.88 – Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic Action Figure $37.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Bakugan Genesis Collection Pack $39.97
This story was reported from Washington, D.C.