Walker police officer shoots knife-wielding suspect in the arm

The Brief The Walker Police Department said one of its officers shot a man in the arm after he charged the officer with a knife. The man was only wearing boxer shorts and threatened to kill employees at a Dollar General store. This suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.



Authorities say a Walker police officer shot a man who charged him with a knife.

Walker officer-involved shooting

What we know:

A Walker resident flagged down a police officer just before 6:40 p.m. on Friday to report a man who was only wearing boxers and "acting erratically," according to a news release with the Walker Police Department.

A 911 caller then reported a man matching that same description carrying a knife in front of a business on Minnesota Avenue. Other callers also reported several punctured tires on vehicles in the area.

Authorities say the responding officer then found the man and chased him to a Dollar General store near the intersection of Highway 34 and State Highway 200 on Minnesota Avenue.

The suspect then threatened to kill all employees inside the store, according to police.

When the officer went inside, the suspect reportedly "sprayed bug spray and threw items at the officer" while the officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

Police say the suspect then charged at the officer, prompting him to fire a shot that struck the suspect in the left arm.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injury.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the officer was wearing a body camera that captured the entire incident.

What we don't know:

No information on the suspect or his criminal charges has been released.

What's next:

The incident is now being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the officer was placed on standard administrative leave.