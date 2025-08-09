BCA investigating 'use-of-force incident' in Walker

The Brief The Minnesota BCA is investigating a "use-of-force" incident in Walker. The incident happened on Friday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" in Walker, the agency posted on social media.

Walker incident

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday in Walker. The BCA says it's investigating, and will provide an update "after the preliminary investigation is complete."

What we don't know:

No other details have been released. It's unclear what department was involved in the use-of-force incident and what exactly happened.

FOX 9 has reached out to authorities and will update this story when we learn more.