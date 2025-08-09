BCA investigating 'use-of-force incident' in Walker
WALKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" in Walker, the agency posted on social media.
Walker incident
What we know:
The incident happened on Friday in Walker. The BCA says it's investigating, and will provide an update "after the preliminary investigation is complete."
What we don't know:
No other details have been released. It's unclear what department was involved in the use-of-force incident and what exactly happened.
FOX 9 has reached out to authorities and will update this story when we learn more.