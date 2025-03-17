Woman killed, 4 men hurt in rollover crash near Walker

article

The Brief Authorities say a 22-year-old woman died and four men were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night near Walker. Authorities say alcohol and speed were likely a factor in the crash. The alleged driver is a 23-year-old man from Walker.



A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others were hurt in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Walker Saturday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened

The backstory:

Authorities received a report of a rollover crash just after 7 p.m. on County Road 13 near Stony Point Camp Road in Turtle Lake Township, which is near Walker. At the scene, sheriff’s deputies and first responders found a 2007 Dodge Nitro that had left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

A 22-year-old Bemidji woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men were taken to hospitals for treatment, while one other adult male was treated for injuries at the scene.

Sheriff says alcohol, speed were factors

What we know:

A search warrant filed for the alleged driver, a 23-year-old Walker man, shows alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. Charges in the incident have not been filed as of this writing.