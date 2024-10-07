Voyageurs National Park ranger who died in line of duty identified

article

The Brief The Voyageurs National Park ranger who died in the line of duty Sunday was identified as 55-year-old Kevin Grossheim, of Kabetogama, Minnesota. Grossheim died as he was responding to a distress call from a family of three, after his boat overturned due to high winds and rough waters. Grossheim served at the Voyageurs National Park for over 20 years.



The Voyageurs National Park ranger who died as he was rescuing a distressed family was identified Monday.

Ranger identified

Kevin Grossheim. Photo courtesy of Voyageurs National Park. (Supplied)

According to a Facebook post by Voyageurs National Park, the ranger who died was 55-year-old Kevin Grossheim.

"The National Park Service Ranger who died Sunday in the line of duty in Voyageurs National Park was a dedicated law enforcement officer, emergency services volunteer, member of the community, and beloved husband and friend," the Facebook post read about Grossheim.

Grossheim served as a ranger at Voyageurs National Park for more than 20 years. He also volunteered with the Kabetogama Fire Department while serving as a park ranger.

According to officials, he was a Motorboat Operator Certification Course (MOCC) instructor and was a well-versed boat operator familiar with the lake at the park.

Grossheim started his career as a seasonal ranger at Boston National Historical Park in 1993, park officials said. He also worked seasonally at Curecanti National Recreation Area. He then became a permanent park ranger, serving a Bostom National Historical Park, then Indiana Dunes National Lakesure before he ended up at Voyageurs National Park.

"Kevin was much loved by all and always known to go above and beyond," said Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross. "He will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his wife and their loved ones."

Background

On Oct. 6, Grossheim responded to a distress call from park visitors near Birch Cove Island, officials said. Grossheim took the family of three aboard his National Park Service boat, and ultimately the boat capsized due to high winds and rough waters.

The three family members were able to make it to safety, but Grossheim was unaccounted for. After a three-hour search, his body was found that afternoon.

The National Park Service is continuing to investigate the details of the incident.

Flags at half-staff for Grossheim

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings across Minnesota in honor of Grossheim, starting immediately.

"Kevin Grossheim was a dedicated ranger and public servant, known for his unwavering commitment to helping others," said Walz. "Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and requests all flags be lowered in recognition of Ranger Grossheim’s service and sacrifice."

National Park Service Deputy Director Frank Lands ordered the American flag to be lowered in national parks through sunset on Oct. 9 in honor of Grossheim's life-saving act.

A memorial for Grossheim is being finalized, officials said.