Virtual walk raises more than $600K for Animal Humane Society

The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals went virtual this weekend, as the coronavirus prevented this year's normal event.

While there were plenty of uncertainties leading up to the event, it went on without a hitch.

Instead of the normal walk, typically attended by thousands. The Animal Humane Society urged people to take part online by taking a walk at 10 a.m. and posting photos of their pets on the walk.

Despite the switch, organizers say the event raised more than $600,000 as of this afternoon. That money will go to help animals in the Twin Cities.

And while there was no official gathering, the Animal Humane Society shared a message of appreciation for everyone who showed their support.

"When we flipped to do the virtual walk, I’ve been doing fundraising for thirty years for non-profits and I had no idea even how to estimate what this might do," said Lisa Bonds with the Animal Humane Society. "But what it has proven again and again and again is that the loyalty of our supporters in this market is amazing."

Bonds went on to thank those who helped with the virtual transition, saying that for having to transform the entire event on such short notice, they couldn't have done a better job.

If you'd like to donate to the Animal Humane Society, you still have a chance. Click here for more information.