Virginia wildlife experts investigating spread of 'zombie deer disease'

River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
18
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pine County, Pine County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Virginia wildlife experts investigating spread of 'zombie deer disease'

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 DC

Wildlife experts in Virginia are investigating the spread of "zombie deer disease," an infection that is contagious and always fatal that has been detected with increasing frequency in Virginia and other states.

A white-tailed deer afflicted with chronic wasting disease, also frequently referred to as "zombie deer disease," will appear abnormally thin, move sluggishly and salivate excessively. There is no cure, raising concerns about its effects on the deer population.

In North America, species known to be susceptible to natural infection include elk, white-tailed deer, mule deer, black-tailed deer, moose, and the red deer. It has not been found in humans or pets.

Infected deer can transmit the pathogen by direct contact including through saliva or by contaminating the environment. Examples include infected feces or urine or an infected carcass that can contaminate grass.

The infection causes hyperexcitability, or increased activity, in the early stages. Advanced symptoms include severe loss of weight, excessive salivation, behavioral changes such as decreased activity, and weakness followed by death, according to wildlife experts.

Virginia Tech professor and wildlife health expert Luis Escobar will be leading a study to determine the risk of CWD transmission in Virginia. 

"Thanks in part to a $30,000 gift from Virginia Hound Heritage, our team, which includes Virginia Tech professor of deer ecology and animal movement Brett Jesmer, will be able to undertake an extensive investigation into CWD transmission risk across Virginia," says Escobar. "The goal of this project is to estimate the paths, direction, and extent of future CWD spread in white-tailed deer. The team will use molecular tools to generate information of likely spread of the disease in unprecedented detail in Virginia."