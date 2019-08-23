Viral 'jumbo-sized' cat breaks animal shelter's website due to popularity

article

BeeJay, the 26-pound cat, has had such amazing popularity in the few hours since he was discovered by the internet that his popularity has now broken the website of the Morris Animal Refuge.

The Philadelphia-based animal shelter posted the news shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. As of Friday morning, the website was still down. It temporarily redirects to the shelter's Facebook page.

The shelter is now recommending fans of BeeJay, or those interested in adopting other animals, to visit the PetFinder website.

Morris Animal Refuge's earlier tweet to raise awareness about the "chonk" of a cat has more than succeeded.

Within eight hours, the original tweet has gained nearly 20,000 likes and has been shared thousands of times all over the internet.