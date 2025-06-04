Vikings fan remembered through moving dance tribute choreographed by daughter

The Brief Mandy Mattson choreographed a dance routine that was a tribute to her late father, who was a lifelong Vikings fan. Mattson, who is the assistant director of her mom's dance studio in Hugo, Laurie's School of Dance, incorporated the Skol chant, a smaller version of a Gjallarhorn and some of the dancers wore the jersey numbers of the "Purple People Eaters." Dennis Sanftner died from lung cancer in January 2024, two days after his wife, Mandy's mother, learned her ovarian cancer was in remission.



A dance studio in the north Metro is putting dance and football together for a moving tribute to a Minnesota Vikings fan.

Putting her best foot forward

The backstory:

Growing up, Mandy Mattson bonded with her dad, Dennis Sanftner, while watching Vikings games together every Sunday. Now she is using her love of dance to pay tribute for his love of his favorite team.

"It was an honor. It was an honor and a great feeling. It just fit, and it was the perfect way to do a tribute to him," said Mattson.

Mattson says her father was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2023, eight months after her mother, Laurie, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

But last year, her mother received the news that her illness was in remission, just two days before her father passed away.

"It was a rollercoaster. It was devastating. It was bittersweet because we wanted to be so happy for her, but at the same time, we knew we were losing another parent," said Mattson.

When Mattson had to come up with a theme for the dancers at her mother's dance studio to perform this season, she choreographed a routine dedicated to her dad, titled Skol. The number not only incorporated the Vikings' signature chant and a smaller version of the Gjallarhorn, some of the young performers wore the jersey numbers of the famed Purple People Eaters on their costumes, whom her father revered.

"It was every emotion. Happiness. Sadness. I would have liked my dad to be here and see it. I know he had the best seat in the house in heaven and saw every performance. I'm sure he loved it," said Mattson.

‘It was pretty neat’

What they're saying:

Mattson says their Skol routine won first place at a couple of local dance competitions and a judge's choice award at another... But seeing her dream come alive to remember her dad meant more to Mattson than any trophy.

"I'm glad I did it. I'm glad I chose to honor my dad in that way, and I'm glad I can reflect back on it for many years," said Mattson.