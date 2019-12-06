Vigil held for Minneapolis mother killed on Thanksgiving

article

Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember the life of a Minneapolis mother, who was killed on Thanksgiving.

Raven Gant, 27, was shot and killed in front of her two-year-old daughter, according to police. Randall Watkins, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

Loved ones held a vigil for Gant near W Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue N in Minneapolis. People took turns speaking about Gant, saying she was a "bright light" known for her generosity and support of others.

"She taught me how to be a better person because she was such a great person," said one speaker at the vigil. "She was kind. She was to kind everybody she knew."