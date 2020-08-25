Vigil held for 17-year-old girl killed in north Minneapolis shooting

article

A Minneapolis community came together Tuesday night to remember a teenage girl who was killed in the city's latest homicide.

A group gathered at Shiloh Temple on West Broadway this evening and marched to the scene of Monday night’s shooting. Family and loved ones identified the victim as 17-year-old Serenity Shief, who they say is survived by her young daughter.

According to Minneapolis police around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2300 block of James Avenue North. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a victim. A few minutes later, they learned a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds was brought in a private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Neighbor Donyelle Headington says she heard at least a dozen gunshots Monday night. Her vehicle, which was parked on James Avenue North was struck by bullets and eventually towed as evidence.

“I kept saying, someone was going to get killed,” said Headington. “Someone was going to get killed, someone was going to get killed because we’ve been dealing with so much violence and so much chaos on our street here.”

Shief’s death is the 50th homicide of the year in the city of Minneapolis.

So far, the Minneapolis Police Department hasn’t made any arrests, but is asking for the public’s help, saying no lead, is too small.

