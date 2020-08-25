2 dead, including 17-year-old girl, in separate shootings in Twin Cities overnight

Two people are dead after separate shootings in the Twin Cities overnight, including a 17-year-old girl.

The first deadly shooting happened in Columbia Heights, followed by another in Minneapolis about an hour later.

Minneapolis

Around 11:30 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to the Jordan neighborhood after a ShotSpotter activation on the 2300 block of James Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they were not able to locate a victim. A few minutes later, they learned a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds was brought to North Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle, where she died.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis late Monday night. (FOX 9)

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said officers and investigators are canvassing the area for anyone who may have seen or heard something.

Police have not arrested any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation. It is the 50th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Columbia Heights

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 10:30 p.m. where a 22-year-old man had been shot in a parking lot. He later died at North Memorial Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot in Columbia Heights, Minnesota Monday night. (FOX 9)

Police said a vehicle fled the scene, but no suspects are in custody.