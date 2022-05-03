Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Man rescued after crashing into Lakeville pond

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:18PM
Lakeville
FOX 9

Man rescued after truck plunges into Lakeville pond

Video captured the moments as first responders helped pull a man stuck on the top of his truck from a pond after a crash on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

(FOX 9) - Traffic cams captured the moments as a driver was rescued from the top of his truck after going off the road and into a Lakeville, Minnesota pond on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. along I-35 in Lakeville, Minnesota at the exit for 210 Street West.

The video shows the truck was able to get back to the land where crews were able to help the driver. It's unclear how the truck ended up in the pond but it doesn't appear anyone was seriously hurt.