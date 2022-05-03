VIDEO: Man rescued after crashing into Lakeville pond

Traffic cams captured the moments as a driver was rescued from the top of his truck after going off the road and into a Lakeville, Minnesota pond on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 2 p.m. along I-35 in Lakeville, Minnesota at the exit for 210 Street West.

The video shows the truck was able to get back to the land where crews were able to help the driver. It's unclear how the truck ended up in the pond but it doesn't appear anyone was seriously hurt.