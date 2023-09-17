A fight between Houston Texans fans following Sunday's loss against the Indianapolis Colts was captured on camera by Will @Steinand9.

A video posted to Twitter by @SkolBros shows a group of Texans fans fighting on the concourse following the 31-20 loss.

Kim Davis, Houston native and sports analyst for nearly three decades, was in the press box during Sunday's game. She says some of the violence we're seeing at these sporting events lately speaks to where we are as a society.

"People are just on edge, I have no idea what that altercation was about, but people are just on edge, so they're going to games and even though you're there to cheer your team on, I think it's that same energy that people are just taking with them anywhere," Davis said.

FOX 26 reached out to Houston police to see if any arrests were made following this fight. They told us they didn't respond because NRG security had it under control.

NRG sent FOX 26 the following statement:

"Regarding the fight that happened on Sunday at NRG Stadium, no one was charged or placed under arrest. We want every person coming to NRG Park to have an exceptional customer experience. We don’t, however, comment on specific security policies and procedures." - NRG Park spokesperson

The Texans are now 0-2 to start the 2023 season after finishing last season tied for the worst record in the NFL and the fans are letting their frustrations boil over.

