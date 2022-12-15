Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

VIDEO: Deer chased by large canine in Minnesota

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 9

St. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Fox 9 viewer captured some video deer fleeing from what appears to be a coyote. 

A (likely) coyote chasing deer in Minnesota

Elena Pavlova sent in vide of what appears to be a coyote chasing deer in St. Francis, Minnesota

Elena Pavlova sent the video taken near St. Francis Wednesday of deer fleeing from a lager canine. 

The DNR says after watching the video they believe the canine to be a coyote and not a wolf due to its stride length and height. 

"The canine in the video looks like a coyote based on the size, proportions, and movement. I would expect a wolf to be bigger, have a longer gait (stride length) and typically are taller relative to their body length than coyotes. Wolves typically look more blocky than a coyote that appears to have more pointed features," Dan Stark a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR wrote in an email after seeing the video. 