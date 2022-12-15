VIDEO: Deer chased by large canine in Minnesota

A Fox 9 viewer captured some video deer fleeing from what appears to be a coyote.

Elena Pavlova sent the video taken near St. Francis Wednesday of deer fleeing from a lager canine.

The DNR says after watching the video they believe the canine to be a coyote and not a wolf due to its stride length and height.

"The canine in the video looks like a coyote based on the size, proportions, and movement. I would expect a wolf to be bigger, have a longer gait (stride length) and typically are taller relative to their body length than coyotes. Wolves typically look more blocky than a coyote that appears to have more pointed features," Dan Stark a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR wrote in an email after seeing the video.