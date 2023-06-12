Video: Bicyclist riding on I-35W in Minneapolis hit by SUV

A bicyclist riding down I-35W in Minneapolis just after rush hour was struck and sent flying by an SUV, traffic camera video shows.

The video shows the cyclist riding down a shoulder lane and weaving into traffic lanes near Franklin Avenue before being hit at a high speed by an SUV around 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota State Patrol says the rider suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The rider was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation. It should be noted, it's illegal to ride a bicycle on a major highway in Minnesota, like I-35W.