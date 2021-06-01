Video: Bear spotted in Chaska, Minnesota neighborhood

A Chaska resident captured a bear on surveillance video this week as police there issued a warning to residents about the creature.

According to the Chaska Police Department, bear sightings were reported in the Points West Neighborhood near Highway 212 where three or four residents said they saw the bear.

A bear is seen on surveillance video near a Chaska home near Falls Curve and Audubon Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Jacob Garner)

One resident said they saw the bear eating from a bird feeder.

The Minnesota DNR recommends that residents in the area take down birdfeeders for a few weeks, secure their garbage and recycling bins and keep a close eye on pets and pet food.

Advertisement

Officials say residents should not approach the bear and to watch it from a safe distance. If it approaches the house, they say to make loud noises.