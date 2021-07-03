Video: 3 rehabilitated bald eagles released back into wild

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helped release three rehabilitated bald eagles back into the wild Friday.

DNR Conservation Officer Lt. Robert Gorecki, along with staff from Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, released back into the wild one juvenile and two adult bald eagles.

The adult eagles were found on the ground back on June 21 and were likely injured by another animal and unable to fly. Gorecki captured them and brought them to Garrison Animal Hospital.

In the immediate area of the adult eagles was a nest that contained a juvenile bald eagle, which wasn’t yet old enough to fly. The next day, an individual from Bollig Tree Service climbed the 55-foot white pine and retrieved the juvenile eagle, which also was brought to the Garrison Animal Hospital.

The three eagles have been fully rehabilitated and are ready to live again in the wild. According to the DNR, they were released near the site of their nest on Clear Lake in Aitkin County.