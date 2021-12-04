Victim's GPS helps lead to arrest of carjacking suspect in St. Cloud

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a carjacking in St. Cloud after the victim's GPS helped lead police to his location.

According to St. Cloud police, at about 10:53 p.m. Thursday, officers were notified that a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was possibly in St. Cloud.

The owner was tracking the vehicle using GPS technology and gave officers the car's most recent location.

Police said that at approximately 11:07 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped off. Police pursued the vehicle for about five minutes but eventually lost sight of the car.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 1300 block of 6th Street North. Officers were able to follow fresh foot tracks in the snow from the vehicle to an apartment building nearby. Police then located a 17-year-old male from Minneapolis inside the building and identified him as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the county jail.