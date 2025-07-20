Vehicle struck by gunfire on Hwy 101 in Wright County

The Brief Deputies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at another vehicle on Highway 101. A vehicle was struck twice by gunfire in Otsego on Thursday night. No one was hurt in the shooting.



Deputies are searching for a suspect after a vehicle was struck by gunfire on Highway 101 in Wright County last week.

Highway 101 shooting

The backstory:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the report of a shooting along Highway 101 in Otsego.

A caller reported they were headed south along Highway 101 when a person in another vehicle fired shots at their vehicle.

What we know:

At the scene, deputies say they found the caller's vehicle had been struck twice by gunfire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle.

What's next:

Deputies are working with the Minnesota State Patrol and Sherburne County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7902 and reference case #25019767.