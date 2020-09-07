UW-Eau Claire places residence halls under quarantine, affecting 184 students

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire placed six residence halls under quarantine after 69 students tested positive for COVID-19. Because some of the students may have had interactions with others in their residence halls, the buildings were placed under quarantine, affecting 184 students.

According to the university, as of Sunday, 69 students tested positive, including 17 on-campus students and 52 students living off-campus. No students are hospitalized.

Even if quarantined students are not ill or showing symptoms, they must stay in their rooms for 14 days.

The university designated several quarantine beds and isolation beds. Quarantine is for students who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Isolation is for students who are symptomatic and awaiting test results or have already received positive test results.

UW-Eau Claire will launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, and the number of students tested.

The university has arranged for meals and for books to be delivered to the students in quarantine and isolation on campus.

