Uvalde County DA blocks release of mass shooting 'hallway video', says Texas DPS

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Uvalde County District Attorney's office is blocking the release of a 77-minute video that is part of the investigation into the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Texas DPS Deputy Director of Homeland Security Operations Freeman F. Martin says in a letter to state Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) that while the video ends immediately before law enforcement breached the classroom, and it doesn't show any images of children, DA Christina Mitchell-Busbee has objected and instructed DPS not to release it.

Burrows, who is the chairman of the House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting, says he sent a letter Thursday to Director Martin requesting the public release of the video without the audio as part of the committee's preliminary report. Burrows says in the letter that the Committee cannot release the video without written permission to anyone outside the Committee due to an NDA with DPS signed on June 10.

In his response, Martin says that DPS believes "the video is likely to bring clarity to the public regarding the tragic events in Uvalde" and that they don't believe its public release would harm the investigation.

"In fact, releasing this video would assist us in providing as much transparency as possible to the public without interfering in the investigation in the manner that an immediate public release of all evidence would," says Martin in the letter.

RELATED COVERAGE:

This comes after Mayor Don McLaughlin and State Senator Roland Gutierrez sent a letter this week to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for DA Mitchell-Busbee to be removed from overseeing the victims' relief fund.

The letter describes families having issues with the District Attorney about victims' resources. One family apparently was in danger of having their power cut off while caring for their daughter in the hospital.

They're asking the Texas Department of Emergency Management be placed in charge of victims' resources.