USDA OKs emergency haying, grazing on CRP lands in 79 Minnesota counties amid drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is approving emergency haying and grazing on lands in the Conservation Reserve Program for Minnesota cattle farmers impacted by the drought, according to Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar.

Dry conditions this summer have reduced the amount of forage on pastures, leading cattle farmers to deplete their hay supply for their herds earlier than usual. The tough conditions have forced some farmers into early retirement, according to the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association.

Under the USDA's authorization, cattle producers in 79 Minnesota counties will now be able to request the emergency use of the CRP lands. Counties are approved for use when they reach the "D2 Drought – Severe" level on the U.S. Drought Monitor. A list of eligible counties is updated weekly.

Those interested in taking part must notify the USDA Farm Service Agency before beginning any haying or grazing on CRP lands.

Last month, the senators and a bipartisan group of Minnesota congress members sent a letter asking the USDA to allow emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land. Gov. Tim Walz also sent a similar letter.

The USDA is also offering disaster assistance to impacted farmers, including compensation for transportation costs, cost-share and technical assistance and guaranteed loans.

