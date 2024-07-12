Expand / Collapse search

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces she's cancer free again

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 12, 2024 10:42am CDT
Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks onstage at the 2024 CARE International Womens Day Dinner at National Museum of the American Indian on March 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CARE) ((Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CARE))

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is cancer-free again after undergoing a procedure, the Minnesota Democrat announced on social media on Friday. 

Klobuchar was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in 2021 and underwent successful treatment. But during a recent routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic, her doctor found a "small white spot" known as a calcification, Klobuchar said in the social media post. 

She underwent a "minimally-invasive outpatient procedure" to remove the calcification. The procedure was successful, and this month Klobuchar will have a few days of radiation as a precaution. 

"Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free," Klobuchar said. 

Klobuchar, in the post, encourages everyone to get routine screenings, exams and follow-ups, noting it "made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others."

"Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift," she said. 