US Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces she's cancer free again

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is cancer-free again after undergoing a procedure, the Minnesota Democrat announced on social media on Friday.

Klobuchar was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in 2021 and underwent successful treatment. But during a recent routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic, her doctor found a "small white spot" known as a calcification, Klobuchar said in the social media post.

She underwent a "minimally-invasive outpatient procedure" to remove the calcification. The procedure was successful, and this month Klobuchar will have a few days of radiation as a precaution.

"Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar, in the post, encourages everyone to get routine screenings, exams and follow-ups, noting it "made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others."

"Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift," she said.