US scientist's salt in tea advice creates stir in Britain

An American chemistry professor is stirring the pot— or should we say kettle?

A new debate on how to make the perfect cup of tea is now brewing after Bryn Mawr College’s Michelle Francl suggested adding a pinch of salt.

"Well, ‘American’ was my first reaction," said Iain Anderson, manager at Tea & Sympathy, a British restaurant serving proper tea in New York City for the last 34 years.

Francl’s comments were made in her book, "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea."

But this recommendation shouldn't come as a surprise as this wouldn't be the first time Americans put salt in their tea. May we remind you of what happened on December 16, 1773? Or in that case, it was pouring tea in salt (the Boston Harbor).

The professor’s claim is from a scientific standpoint. The sodium counteracts the chemical process to make tea taste less bitter.

"Then I would say, you just shouldn't have tea," said a customer at Tea & Sympathy.

The store sells imported British staples beyond tea, including chocolates and canned items.

Anderson shares the proper way to enjoy your cuppa considering the British reportedly drink 100 million cups per day.

"Start with proper tea bags," Anderson added. "We use Yorkshire tea in here when we have a cup of tea in the afternoon [and] boiling water. You need to let it brew, or steep as you say, for two to three minutes and then add sugar or honey to your taste and milk, if you wish."

Hilariously shutting down the salt idea is the U.S. Embassy in London issuing a statement on X.

"...Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations," the post reads. "We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the foundation of our Special Relationship... adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."

The U.S. Embassy adds that it will continue to make tea in the proper way... by microwaving it.

One place salt is acceptable according to Tea & Sympathy is at their neighboring restaurant, A Salt & Battery, on the fish and chips.