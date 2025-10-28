Upper Red Lake walleye limit set for winter season

article

The Brief The Minnesota DNR released Upper Red Lake walleye regulations for the winter season. Anglers can keep four fish, though only one can be longer than 17 inches. The winter season runs from Nov. 15, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026.



Ice anglers will be able to keep four walleye on Upper Red Lake for the 2025-26 winter fishing season.

Winter walleye limit

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday the winter season walleye limit for anglers on Upper Red Lake.

Anglers on Upper Red Lake can keep four walleye, though only one can be longer than 17 inches. This is a decrease from the open water season limit of five fish.

The DNR said the regulations are based on the results of the fall netting assessment, which was described as "excellent." The fall net catch assessment found 50.9 walleye per net in Minnesota waters, the highest since 2014. The DNR noted the lake is "full of fish" with half of the catch measuring between 13 and 16 inches, and a good number of fish in the 17 to 20-inch range.

"Our fall assessment indicated that the walleye population continues to be in excellent shape. We are dropping the bag limit to four because the winter fishery is so popular," said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries section manager. "The state waters of Upper Red Lake had an even higher number of spawning aged female walleye than last year. We’re also seeing strong numbers of young walleye that are just reaching harvestable size, which should make for exceptional fishing over the next few years."

The winter season runs from Nov. 15, 2025, through Feb. 22, 2026. Find the latest information on Upper Red Lake fishing regulations here.