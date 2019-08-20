Expand / Collapse search

University of St. Thomas resumes normal operations after morning bomb threat

Published 
News
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A building on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minnesota had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after the school received a bomb threat. 

The threat was directed at the John Roach Center, also known as the JRC, on the corner of Summit Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, according to a statement from the university. The building was evacuated immediately and crews began searching the building. 

No suspicious objects were located and the university's public safety department issued an all-clear notification at 10:45 a.m. 

The JRC will remain closed for the rest of the day. 