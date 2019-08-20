University of St. Thomas resumes normal operations after morning bomb threat

article

A building on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minnesota had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after the school received a bomb threat.

The threat was directed at the John Roach Center, also known as the JRC, on the corner of Summit Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, according to a statement from the university. The building was evacuated immediately and crews began searching the building.

No suspicious objects were located and the university's public safety department issued an all-clear notification at 10:45 a.m.

The JRC will remain closed for the rest of the day.