University of Minnesota posts unique 2020 commencement

The University of Minnesota celebrated its class of 2020 with a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony Saturday.

The virtual commencement went live at 11 a.m. for all students to view, including special slides for each graduate. Students and families had commencements tailored specifically to their campus or program. Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell, President Joan Gabel, Regent Mike Kenyanya, Infectious Disease Research Center and Policy Director Michael Osterholm and Professor Emeritus John S. Wright each recorded remarks for the ceremony.

In honor of the class of 2020, the I-35W bridge was lit Maroon and Gold and Target's downtown Minneapolis headquarters also illuminated with a special animation to honor the graduates.

Here is Gabel's speech to graduates posted Saturday morning.

The University says more than 17,000 students were invited to participate.