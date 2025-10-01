UnitedHealthcare, other insurers to scale back Medicare Advantage plans

The Brief UnitedHealth said on Wednesday that it planned to reduce its Medicare Advantage footprint in Minnesota. The insurer plans to withdraw coverage from 45 counties, affecting roughly 20% of its Medicare Advantage subscribers statewide. Other insurance companies have also announced plans to scale back Medicare Advantage plans, including UCare, HealthPartners and Aetna.



UnitedHealth said on Wednesday that it plans to withdraw Medicare Advantage coverage from nearly four dozen Minnesota counties, a move it blamed on Medicare funding cuts.

UnitedHealth to stop offering Medicare Advantage plans in parts of Minnesota

What we know:

Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth said it plans to reduce its Medicare Advantage footprint from 72 to 27 counties. It said the decision would affect about 20% of its Medicare Advantage subscribers statewide. The insurer said the impacts will disproportionately impact southern Minnesota but did not specify why.

The reason:

UnitedHealth blamed the decision on "funding pressures," specifically federal funding cuts to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Medicare Advantage subscribers losing coverage have options

What are the options:

Medicare Advantage plan subscribers who lose their coverage will automatically be covered under Original Medicare. But that program does not include prescription drug coverage or other additional benefits that come with Medicare Advantage plans. If a current subscriber wants to find another Medicare Advantage plan, they can do so online or with the help of an agent.

What they're saying:

"You still have some insurance. You just won’t have prescription drug coverage, and your deductibles change, your co-pays change," explained Tim Jopp, an agent at Waconia-based Legacy Health Insurance. "Things like that are different on Original Medicare than what they’re like when you’re on a Medicare Advantage plan."

"They’re also going to be able to buy or look at other Medicare Advantage plans or look at a supplement – whichever one is a better fit for them," he said.

Other insurers also planning Medicare Advantage cuts

What they’re doing:

Minneapolis-based UCare announced in September that it planned to stop offering Medicare Advantage plans altogether in 2026. In addition, HealthPartners, Aetna and Blue Cross are also withdrawing coverage in some Minnesota counties.

What's next:

The plan changes take effect on Jan. 1.