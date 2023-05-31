‘Unicorn World’ is a real thing coming to a city near you

article

Want to get up close and personal with life-like and life-size unicorns? Here’s your chance.

Created and developed by parents Patrick and Lauren Mines, "Unicorn World" is a family-friendly event featuring animatronic unicorns, enchanted forests and unicorn-themed activities.

"With two young children and a third on the way, we’ve been to our share of family-focused events and entertainment," Lauren Mines shared in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "After so many conversations on the car rides home about what we would do differently or what we wished had been available, we finally said, ‘We’re entrepreneurs. We can do this!’ Then we thought about what would be fun and engaging and enchanting for kids – and wasn’t already in existence – and that led us straight to unicorns."

Other experiences include unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting and professional photos. For families with very young children, a special section is available for babies and toddlers under 2 years old.

Child tosses ring on Unicorn's horn at Unicorn World. (Credit: Blue Potato Media)

"To be honest, everything fell into place after that: it felt magical and meant to be and so many people of different ages and backgrounds shared their excitement. And we just created the event we knew we’d love to go to, and we’re honored and thrilled that so many people feel the same!," Mines continued.

Unicorn displays at Unicorn World (Credit: Blue Potato Media)

The nationwide experience, which launched in December, will kick off in Miami this weekend. The event will also hit other major U.S. cities this summer including Atlanta , Columbus and Minneapolis .

Tickets, which are $39 per person and free for children under the age of 2, are being sold exclusively online in advance.

For more information about " Unicorn World " tickets, reservations and add-on experiences, you can visit theunicornworld.com .

This story was reported from Los Angeles.